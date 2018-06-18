United Airlines Marks 20 Years Flying from Dublin Airport

United Airlines is marking 20 years of its nonstop service between Dublin and New York/Newark. Since its launch in June 1998, the service has carried over 2.7 million customers on more than 17,000 flights.

“We are extremely proud to mark two decades of our nonstop service from Dublin to New York/Newark and thank our valued customers and the travel trade community across Ireland for choosing United,” said Bob Schumacher, United Airlines’ Managing Director Sales, United Kingdom and Ireland.

“Since 1998, our service has allowed our Irish customers to take advantage of our extensive route network from our New York/Newark hub that today offers almost 80 nonstop connections across the US, Canada, Central America and Mexico.”

Congratulating United Airlines on its significant milestone, Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said, “United Airlines is an important customer and I want to acknowledge its commitment to Dublin Airport and its Newark route since it started in 1998.

“We have worked closely with our friends at United fostering strong relationships and we were delighted to see its route network go from strength to strength with the addition of Washington and Chicago in recent years. United Airlines has carried a total of 3.5 million passengers on its three routes from Dublin Airport during those 20 years. We wish United Airlines continued success with its route network from Dublin Airport and we are committed to work closely with the airline to grow passenger numbers further.”