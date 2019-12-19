News

United Announces Daily Dublin-San Francisco from June 2020

United Airlines has announced that it will launch a new daily non-stop service from Dublin to its hub at San Francisco International Airport, beginning 6 June 2020. United will be the only US airline to offer daily flights direct from Dublin to the West Coast.

“Dublin and the Silicon Valley are two regions synonymous with big tech,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s Vice President of International Network. “Many global tech companies have a major footprint in both regions, and they need a carrier with an extensive worldwide network to help conveniently connect their business. As the only US airline to serve Ireland from the West Coast, United is uniquely suited to provide the connectivity these companies and economies need to continue thriving.”

United will operate its new Dublin-San Francisco daily non-stop flights with the fuel-efficient Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. With the launch of this new service, United will have more daily Business Class seats between Dublin and the USA this summer than any other domestic airline.

Aer Lingus also operates a daily non-stop service from Dublin to San Francisco.

