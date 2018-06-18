United Celebrates 20 Years Flying from Shannon Airport

United Airlines is marking 20 years of its non-stop service between Shannon and New York/Newark. Since its launch in June 1998, the service has carried over 1.9 million customers on more than 13,500 flights.

“We are delighted to mark 20 years of our non-stop service from Shannon to New York/Newark” said Bob Schumacher, Managing Director Sales, UK & Ireland, United Airlines. “Since 1998 our service has allowed our customers from the West of Ireland to take advantage of our extensive route network from our New York/Newark hub that today offers 75 non-stop connections across the USA, Canada and Mexico.”

Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport, said: “This is a very important milestone. Not only does it mark 20 years of flying, it marks 20 years of supporting tourism and industry in this region. Newark is such an accessible airport and New York is, of course, the most popular city in terms of transatlantic services between Ireland and the USA. We appreciate United Airlines’ commitment in serving Shannon for the past 20 years and look forward to celebrating the next milestone.”