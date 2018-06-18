News

United Celebrates 20 Years Flying from Shannon Airport

United Celebrates 20 Years Flying from Shannon Airport

United Airlines is marking 20 years of its non-stop service between Shannon and New York/Newark. Since its launch in June 1998, the service has carried over 1.9 million customers on more than 13,500 flights.

“We are delighted to mark 20 years of our non-stop service from Shannon to New York/Newark” said Bob Schumacher, Managing Director Sales, UK & Ireland, United Airlines. “Since 1998 our service has allowed our customers from the West of Ireland to take advantage of our extensive route network from our New York/Newark hub that today offers 75 non-stop connections across the USA, Canada and Mexico.”

Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport, said: “This is a very important milestone. Not only does it mark 20 years of flying, it marks 20 years of supporting tourism and industry in this region. Newark is such an accessible airport and New York is, of course, the most popular city in terms of transatlantic services between Ireland and the USA. We appreciate United Airlines’ commitment in serving Shannon for the past 20 years and look forward to celebrating the next milestone.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

United Airlines Marks 20 Years Flying from Dublin Airport

Michael FloodJune 18, 2018
Read More

Sell Three,Sail Free with U by Uniworld

Michael FloodJune 18, 2018
Read More

Galicia Brings Seafood Festival to Cooks Academy in Dublin

Ian BloomfieldJune 18, 2018
Read More

Spanish Tourist Office and Amazing Thailand Entertain at Taste of Dublin

Ian BloomfieldJune 18, 2018
Read More

Stena Line is New Title Sponsor of Dublin Horse Show

Michael FloodJune 18, 2018
Read More

KLM Brings Agents to View Amsterdam Schiphol Hub

Michael FloodJune 18, 2018
Read More

Four Gold, Four Silver Sponsors for 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards

Neil SteedmanJune 18, 2018
Read More

Flexible Autos on the Free Lunch Trail

Michael FloodJune 18, 2018
Read More

Touring Ireland with The Old Stones

Neil SteedmanJune 18, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland