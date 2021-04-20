Universal Hollywood Re-Opens After a Year

Universal Studios Hollywood officially reopened yesterday, April 19, welcoming guests back to the theme park to experience its dynamic thrill rides and attractions, including the all-new “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” and “Jurassic World—The Ride,” which features the spectacularly realistic new dinosaur, Indominus rex.

While most rides are operational, some rides and attractions will reopen at a later date as the theme park complies with government restrictions. In accordance with government guidelines, only California residents may visit the theme park at this time and party size is limited to three households.

“We have been looking forward to this moment for over a year and are incredibly thrilled to reopen our theme park today,” said Karen Irwin, President & COO, Universal Studios Hollywood. “There is certainly lots to celebrate and we are overjoyed to return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy a Universal Studios Hollywood experience that is better than ever.”

The new experiences are among the many welcoming attractions and themed environments that await guests upon their return to Universal Studios Hollywood, including “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™” which features a bustling Hogsmeade village and the critically-acclaimed rides, “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™” and “Flight of the Hippogriff™”, “Transformers™: The Ride-3D,” “Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride,” Despicable Me’s “Super Silly Fun Land,” and “Springfield, U.S.A.,” home of America’s favorite animated family, “The Simpsons.” The theme park’s signature attraction and world-renowned Studio Tour, which takes guests behind-the-scenes of an authentic production movie and television studio and where they can experience such thrill rides as “Fast & Furious—Supercharged” and “King Kong 360 3D,” will also open.

No date has been specified for when out-of-state visitors will be allowed to visit. Travel to the United States from Ireland remains restricted in accordance with Covid measures and returning visitors from the US must go through a 12-day mandatory hotel quarantine.