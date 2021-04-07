Universal Orlando Unleashes New VelociCoaster

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that Jurassic World VelociCoaster – Florida’s tallest, fastest launch coaster – will officially open in its Islands of Adventure theme park on June 10. After a tough year we’d all rather forget, this much-anticipated opening will see thrill-seekers soar 155 feet in the air and catapult up to 70mph (112kph) alongside a ferocious Velociraptor pack. Life, uh, finds a way.

The Universal Creative team joined forces with the filmmakers from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to create this all-new species of roller coaster, which brings to life a new “Jurassic World” story that combines the epic thrills and popular characters from the blockbuster film franchise, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong, who reprise their roles as Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Dr. Henry Wu. The ride sends guests on an “extreme adventure” through the raptor paddock and beyond with the films’ Velociraptor pack: Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo.

While its creators were so preoccupied with whether they could, did they stop to think whether they should? Judging from the sneak peak in the video, the answer is a resounding ‘yes.’

The story is straighforward: Velocicoaster transports guests into a dynamic environment inspired by the “Jurassic World” films, surrounded by intricately detailed rock work and lush landscaping, conveniently located near the elevated watch tower used to keep an eye on the dinosaurs. Once inside, riders are greeted by Dr. Wu as they learn about the cutting-edge new coaster, which Jurassic World is touting as its newest “carnivore expansion.” Along the way, they’ll hear the screams of fellow riders as they rapidly roar by with Blue, Delta, Charlie and Echo right on their heels – and even come face-to-face with a few hungry Velociraptors who are anxiously awaiting being released from their stables. As the adrenaline builds and guests approach the load platform, they will hear a few reassuring words from Claire Dearing – and one final warning from Owen Grady.

Then, the ultimate high-speed chase begins.

After boarding revolutionary ride vehicles that have been specially designed to intensify the thrills, guests take off on an epic coaster experience that sends them through the raptor paddock, into the air, just inches above water, and more. They’ll encounter a series of intense manoeuvres along the coaster’s 4,700 feet of track, including near-misses, a barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon, high-speed launches – the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds – and the signature “Top Hat,” which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet.

Dinosaurs and humans, two species separated by sixty-five million years of evolution, have just been suddenly thrown back into the mix together. How can we possibly have the slightest idea what to expect?

We can’t wait.