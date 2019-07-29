Universal Studios Hollywood Launches ‘Jurassic World-The Ride’

Universal Studios Hollywood ushered in its new mega attraction, “ Jurassic World—The Ride ” with a grand opening celebration attended by stars of the JURASSIC WORLD films, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard along with the film’s Director/Screenwriter Colin Trevorrow and Producer Frank Marshall. They were joined by Ron Meyer, Vice Chairman, NBCUniversal; Tom Williams, Chairman, Universal Parks & Resort; Karen Irwin, President & COO of Universal Studios Hollywood, and Mark Woodbury Vice Chairman, Universal Parks and Resort & President.

Inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s JURASSIC WORLD blockbuster films, this spectacular new adventure features Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong reprising their film roles as Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Dr Henry Wu. It soars to new heights with the addition of iconic dinosaurs from the movie, including the colossal Indominus rex and the magnificent aquatic Mosasaurus.

‘Jurassic World—The Ride’ captures the essence of the blockbuster movies and comes to life in collaboration with the award-winning and inspired minds at Universal Creative, the Academy Award-winning special-effects visionaries at Industrial Light & Magic, a division of Lucasfilm, Ltd., Universal Pictures and acclaimed filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall.

The experience is further enhanced by the all-new elaborately themed “ Raptor Encounter ,” where Blue, the beloved Velociraptor from the JURASSIC WORLD movies, engages with guests in daring face-to-face encounters, along with the addition of two new realistic dinosaurs – Baby Raptor with her handler and a life-size, life-like Triceratops. A new interactive “ Dino Play ” area invites children of all ages to explore and excavate giant dinosaur fossils.

Costa Rican-inspired cuisine and flavourful Tiki cocktails served at Jurassic Café and all-new tropical Isla Nu-bar add to the dynamic guest experience while an array of souvenir collectible, limited edition and one-of-a-kind dimensional dinosaur sculptures from the Jurassic Outfitters store invite guests to savour a piece of this exciting thrill ride even after they’ve gone home.