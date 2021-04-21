News

Uniworld Announces First-Ever Mystery Cruise for 2022

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announces its first-ever Mystery Cruise that will be hosted by President and CEO, Ellen Bettridge. The exclusive 10-day cruise will depart on June 12, 2022 in Europe on a brand new itinerary, featuring over-the-top, unique experiences both on and off the ship. This one-time only itinerary has never been offered by the brand before and has been carefully curated by the Uniworld team.  

 In the weeks prior to departure, Uniworld guests booked on the Mystery Cruise will receive various clues as well as a packing list to prepare. Aside from the packing list, a few additional clues may be added onto the website as it gets closer to departure. Uniworld’s Mystery Cruise starts at £4,999 per person including airfare.

 “At Uniworld, our guests never cease to amaze us with their incredible support and loyalty,” said Ellen Bettridge. “They put their faith in us time and time again, so we decided to have some fun creating a one-of-a-kind Mystery Cruise with all new experiences that have never been included in Uniworld journeys before. It’s an incredible bucket list trip full of surprises for those that love the thrill of adventure; the biggest surprise being the itinerary reveal that will only happen when our guests are already on their way to the airport.”

Uniworld cruises are all-inclusive, with luxury amenities including an unlimited selection of spirits and wines; five-star calibre meals; wellness programmes; onboard entertainment; in-suite butler service; airport transfers; gratuities onboard and more.  Exclusive excursions showcase the culture, sights and cuisine of each destination.

 “With vaccines rolling out and borders opening up, our guests have communicated that they’re willing to travel anywhere just to get back out there and explore the world once again,” Bettridge said. “After this chaotic year, there’s no need to take on any additional stress, so we’ve taken care of all of the details so that our guests can sit back and enjoy this Mystery trip of a lifetime.”

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

