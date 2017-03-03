News

Uniworld Launches ‘You Deserve the Best Upgrade’ Offer

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has just launched a ‘You Deserve the Best Upgrade’ offer.

Uniworld is offering up to €750 off select European cruises and up to €1,000 off select wonderful Asia itineraries. With each booking, clients will receive an automatic category upgrade that could be worth up to €860, as well as a ‘Secret Sunday’ overnight stay at the Lodge at Ashford Castle.

‘Secret Sunday’ Package

  • Overnight stay for two with breakfast
  • Dinner in the award-winning Wilde’s Restaurant
  • Packed lunch for your journey home

As a ‘thank you’ to agents for all of their hard work, with each Uniworld cruise booking, Uniworld will also be treating the agent and a guest to experience the ‘Secret Sunday’.

