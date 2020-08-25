News

Uniworld Offers Group Travellers New Friends Reunited Package

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection is offering new value for groups of 10 or more people travelling together on a wide selection of 2021 sailings. The Friends Reunited package is available on a number of departures including the Danube, Rhine, Seine, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Venice Lagoon and Po river, Volga, Mekong, Ganges and the Nile, as well as on its 2021 Christmas Market cruises on the Danube, Rhine and the Seine.

Benefits include savings from £400 to £800 per guest (depending on itinerary and dates), while, for every 10 guests travelling in Europe, one person will sail and travel for free (including air or rail travel). For every 15 guests travelling on the Exotics Collection programme (the Nile, Mekong, Yangtze, and Ganges), one person will sail for free (cruise only). Each guest will also receive £100 onboard credit.

The Friends Reunited package is also available on Uniworld’s multi-generational cruises, where younger guests aged between four and 17 have their own dedicated cruise programme with family-friendly activities, available on the Danube, Rhine, Italy and selected Christmas Market itineraries.

Chris Townson, Managing Director – UK & Ireland, Uniworld, said: “More than ever, we are all appreciating that what matters most is treasured time with friends and family, having been isolated from each other for so long. We are getting feedback from our key partners that there is increased demand from guests planning to spend quality time travelling as a blended group of friends or with extended family, often two or more generations.

“On the back of this emerging trend, we have launched our new Friends Reunited package offering fantastic prices that will make it easier and better value than ever for larger groups to cruise with us.”

