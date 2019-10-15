News

Uniworld Previews New Ship S.S. São Gabriel

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has released a preview of its new super ship S.S. São Gabriel, set to debut in Portugal on 9 April 2020. One of four super ships launching next year as part of the brand’s continued elevation, the brand-new S.S. São Gabriel will join fellow new super ships S.S. Sphinx, Mekong Jewel, and S.S. La Venezia for the 2020 season.

“Expanding on our commitment to transform our entire fleet to super ships in the coming years, we are thrilled to share a first look at the stunning S.S. São Gabriel,” said Ellen Bettridge, President and Chief Executive,  Uniworld. “Evoking a fresh new design inspired by the majestic landscapes in Portugal and adorned with gorgeous Portuguese tiles, the S.S. São Gabriel will bring the destination to life for our guests, while maintaining the highest calibre of service and personalisation.”

Set to be the newest ship on the Douro River, the S.S. São Gabriel was designed to embody the beautiful Douro River Valley region through its décor and delectable food and wine. The entire top deck will offer all lavishly appointed suites enhanced with butler service, giving guests the option to dine at any time they’d like while enjoying the ship. Guests on S.S. São Gabriel will experience the UNESCO-designated Douro River Valley on the ship’s 11-day Portugal, Spain & The Douro River Valley itinerary sailing from Lisbon to Porto, while indulging in the best of Spanish and Portuguese culture and cutting-edge, locally sourced cuisine.

“We have been partnering with The Travel Corporation’s family brands since 2017 and this year we are delighted to partner Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection to support the launch of their new super ship in Portugal,” said Miguel Moraes, Global Trade Marketing Director, Visit Portugal. “Our strategy is to promote all the regions of our diverse country that can be visited year-round. The luxury traveller is a key target for us as they have the propensity to stay for longer and spend more while on holiday in Portugal and this partnership with Uniworld allows us to meet this objective. We look forward to welcoming the S.S. São Gabriel in 2020 and the guests it will attract from the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, and Australia.”

Uniworld’s additional 2020 super ships will take guests to Vietnam & Cambodia, Egypt and Northern Italy. The new vessels include the S.S. Mekong Jewel and S.S. Sphinx, both debuting in early January; as well as the S.S. La Venezia, debuting in March.

