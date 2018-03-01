Uniworld Unveils Enhancements to Agent Training Platform

Uniworld University, the comprehensive agent training programme of Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, celebrates its first anniversary under the Questex platform with significant enhancements for the 2018 Wave Season.

Changes to the refreshed format include the addition of new images, rich video content and insight on the rivers and exclusive excursions from the Uniworld product team. Uniworld University also introduces agents to a totally revamped course on U by Uniworld, the brand’s new river cruise product exclusively for cruisers age 21-45 that will debut in April, with information not only about the new brand but tips on how to introduce river cruising to a new generation of travellers.

According to Ellen Bettridge, President and Chief Executive, Uniworld, the biggest change to the training platform is the inclusion of the enhanced and now required for specialist designation, course on U by Uniworld. “Agents are our most trusted partners, an extension of our team in the marketplace and so it is imperative that we offer them the best, most comprehensive and engaging training tools in the industry. River cruising is evolving. There has never been as many lines with as much diversity in product as there is now. We know that to distinguish Uniworld, agents must understand our points of difference as well as we do.”

The 2018 platform also includes courses on the S.S. Beatrice, Uniworld’s newest super ship; the new for 2018 ‘Remarkable Rhine’ itinerary; and details on Uniworld’s Connoisseur Collection, Generations, Jewish Heritage and Holiday Season themed cruises.

To become a Uniworld River Cruise Specialist, agents must complete three courses including the overview, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Agent Training; the course on U by Uniworld; and finally, the 2018 update course. Upon completion of all three, agents become eligible for travel agent rates up to 70% off the published fares for Uniworld and U by Uniworld and receive a badge that they can display in their e-mail signature.

For more information about how agents can grow their business with Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, visit www.uniworld.com/en/agency/.