UNWTO Launches New Tourism Recovery Tracker

As growing numbers of countries around the world ease restrictions on travel, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has launched a new tourism recovery tracker to support the sector. The most comprehensive tourism dashboard to date, the tracker is the result of a partnership between international organisations and the private sector.

Available for free, it covers key tourism performance indicators by month, regions and sub-regions, allowing for a real-time comparison of the sector recovery across the world and industries.

Key Tourism Data in One Place

The UNWTO Tourism Recovery Tracker compiles all the relevant data in one place, giving governments and the private businesses the ability to track the recovery of tourism at global and regional level, alongside information on the top destinations for international tourism.

The tracker includes data on:

  • International tourist arrivals
  • Seat capacity in international and domestic air routes
  • Air travel bookings
  • Hotel searches and bookings
  • Occupancy rates
  • Demand for short-term rentals

The UNWTO Tourism Recovery Tracker is available for free and is a collaborative effort by a group of partners including the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), ForwardKeys, STR, Sojern and Airdna.

According to UNWTO’s latest World Tourism Barometer, the massive drop in international travel demand over the period January-June 2020 translates into a loss of 440 million international arrivals and about US$460 billion in export revenues from international tourism. This is around five times the loss in international tourism receipts recorded in 2009 amid the global economic and financial crisis.

