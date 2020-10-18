News

UNWTO Signs Expedia Partnership to Drive Tourism Recovery

The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has signed a deal to work alongside the Expedia Group to strengthen ties between the public and private tourism sectors. It is hoped the deal will drive a recovery from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding that will see them collaborate on a range of topics, with the common goal of driving recovery and making the sector more resilient and sustainable. Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary General, met with representatives of the Expedia Group in Brussels, on the back of successful talks with leaders of the European Institutions.

Highlighting a commitment to strengthening ties with the private sector, this enhanced partnership will see the United Nations agency work more closely with the Expedia Group. Joint actions will focus on market intelligence and innovation. UNWTO and Expedia will also work together to promote entrepreneurship and professional education, and in the field of consumer protection.

Zurab Pololikashvili said: “From the very start of this crisis, UNWTO has been a strong advocate of close co-operation between the public and private sectors. This enhanced partnership will help improve our knowledge of global tourism trends, allowing us to respond to new challenges and guide tourism’s recovery. It will also help us place innovation and sustainability at the heart of this recovery, ensuring tourism emerges stronger than before.”

The partnership between UNWTO and Expedia Group will see both parties share data on tourism trends and developments, at the global and the local scale. This will help inform decision-making, producing data-based policies aimed at tourism’s sustainable recovery and future development.

