Up to 40% Off Flights with Aegean from 7-15th January

Up to 40% Off Flights with Aegean from 7-15th January

Aegean Airlines is offering up to 40% off flights across its international network, including up to five flights weekly between Dublin and Athens, from 2 March.

Sales period: 7 January – 15 January

Travel period: 18 February – 25 October (Blackout periods apply)

Discount: 

18 February – 8 April : 20% off published fares

27 April – 2 July : 30% off published fares

14 September – 25 October : 40% off published fares

Offer available on all Aegean-operated international flights.

The offer is filed as private fares in GDSs:

Amadeus: FXP/R,U

Galileo: FQ:P

Worldspan: 4P*FSR.SR

Sabre: WPPV

