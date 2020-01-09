Up to 40% Off Flights with Aegean from 7-15th January

Aegean Airlines is offering up to 40% off flights across its international network, including up to five flights weekly between Dublin and Athens, from 2 March.
Sales period: 7 January – 15 January
Travel period: 18 February – 25 October (Blackout periods apply)
Discount:
18 February – 8 April : 20% off published fares
27 April – 2 July : 30% off published fares
14 September – 25 October : 40% off published fares
Offer available on all Aegean-operated international flights.
The offer is filed as private fares in GDSs:
Amadeus: FXP/R,U
Galileo: FQ:P
Worldspan: 4P*FSR.SR
Sabre: WPPV
