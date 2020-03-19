Update from Finland and Finnair

As we are all aware the European situation is changing daily and sometimes by the hour, this makes life very difficult for all concerned especially our mutual customers. Finnair will do all we can to bring people home as borders within Europe close.

Finland has just released its COVID-19 restrictions. The following will apply from 19MAR at 00.00 hours HEL time and will be in place until 13APR 2020 24.00 hours HEL time:

Border Controls will be reinstated on all intra-Schengen routes

HEL airport will be kept open for cargo flights and for returning passengers (see below list of passengers that can be accepted for travel to/via HEL)

for cargo flights and (see below list of passengers that can be accepted for travel to/via HEL) Foreigners who are currently in Finland are allowed to exit the country

Finnish nationals are recommended not to travel abroad

Only the following passengers will be allowed entry:

Nationals of Finland

Family members of nationals of Finland (provided that the family member is entitled to enter and stay in Finland)

Holders of valid Finnish residence permits

EU nationals who are registered as staying in Finland

EU nationals and holders of EU issued permanent residence permits, who are returning to their respective EU country of residence via Finland their health condition needs to be taken in to account – if the passenger shows any signs of illness, entry may be denied



Non-EU nationals who are leaving the Schengen area via Finland to return to their country of residence; e.g. Japanese national travelling CDG-HEL-HND

Non-Schengen to non-Schengen travel via HEL:

Travel from a non-Schengen country to another non-Schengen country is allowed via HEL, however, the passenger should be traveling to his/her country of residence and remain in the non-Schengen transit area of the airport. The passenger must be eligible to enter at his destination, taking into consideration any possible Corona restrictions of the destination (therefore travel should be limited to passengers returning home)

Over the last few weeks we have made a number of announcements regards our change policy, please find below what this is currently:

In case a flight is cancelled: Full refund or postpone travel until 30 November 2020*.

In case a flight is still operating: Refund according to ticketed fare rules or postpone travel until 30 November 2020*.

Customers affected by local government restrictions: Full refund or postpone travel until 30 November 2020*. For example, passenger unable to enter the country due to travel ban or quarantine but flight still operating.

* Customers can change their travel date flexibly without a change fee and travel until 30 November, 2020 with the following policy: