Update from Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries is continuing to monitor the rapidly evolving situation in relation to Covid-19 and recognises that there is increasing uncertainty and anxiety around travel plans for customers at the present time. Irish Ferries continues to operate schedules linking Ireland to Britain and France.

https://www.irishferries.com/ie-en/frequently-asked-questions/top-10-faqs/coronavirus-covid-19/

This service ensures that those who need to travel for repatriation, for essential work, or to join their loved ones can still access vital transport links while maintaining social distancing onboard. These services also play a critical role in the supply chain, ensuring that supermarket shelves remain stocked and important pharmaceutical and medical supplies are shipped.

Irish Ferries will continue to review its procedures and services onboard to follow all published advice and guidance from the authorities. This includes, for example, increasing the frequency of onboard cleaning routines, displaying HSE notices regarding Covid-19, and making hand sanitiser dispensers available. Ventilation and air conditioning systems onboard use 100% fresh air. To facilitate social distancing, bars, onboard cinemas and Club Class lounge services have been closed.

To assist customers who no longer want to travel and in order to provide greater flexibility, customers who have booked a ferry crossing with Irish Ferries and are due to depart up to 31 May can avail of the following options:

Free amendment: Customers can amend their booking to a later travel date anytime up to 18 December 2020 with no amendment fees. Fare difference will apply where applicable.

Cancellation: Customers who wish to cancel their booking for travel up to 31 May can do so, and any applicable cancellation fee due will be credited for use on a future booking for travel in 2020 or 2021 on either the Ireland-France or Irish Sea routes (subject to availability).

Amendments and cancellations need to be completed at least 48 hours before the original outbound travel date.

Irish Ferries is currently experiencing a high volume of calls and emails and thank you for your understanding and patience as it deals with these. The easiest way to amend a booking is to go to IrishFerries.com to Manage Booking, and make the relevant changes online. Requests for cancellation need to be made by telephone contact us or email bookings@irishferries.com .