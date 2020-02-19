News

UPDATE FROM THE TEAM

UPDATE FROM THE TEAM

Anthem of the Seas will soon be in Cobh… and we have just picked up an award at this year’s Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards.

You can see Anthem of the Seas in Cobh on 21st April. This will be your last chance to get onboard before the ship sets sail for its summer season in Southampton. Watch out for the link to register.

Also, we won Ireland’s Favourite Cruise Line at this year’s Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards. Voted for by the public, this award celebrates the places Irish holidaymakers love, Irish holiday trends, and the holiday brands trusted by the Irish people. We are honoured to pick up this award once again.

Keep an eye out for more exciting updates from the team!

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

FAMILY SALE NOW ON

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

MAKING THE MONTH OF LOVE EVEN LOVELIER

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

ACCESS A WORLD OF PERKS AND PRIVILEGES

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

THE PERFECT DAY FOR FAMILIES

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

ALLURE OF THE SEAS IS BACK

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort to Host Spa Life Ireland

Michael FloodFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

Qatar Airways Increases Shareholding in IAG to 25.1%

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

TCI Reveals Top 10 Long-Haul and Short-Haul Booking Lists

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Signs Agreement with Antigua and Barbuda

Michael FloodFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland