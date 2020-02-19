UPDATE FROM THE TEAM

Anthem of the Seas will soon be in Cobh… and we have just picked up an award at this year’s Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards.

You can see Anthem of the Seas in Cobh on 21st April. This will be your last chance to get onboard before the ship sets sail for its summer season in Southampton. Watch out for the link to register.

Also, we won Ireland’s Favourite Cruise Line at this year’s Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards. Voted for by the public, this award celebrates the places Irish holidaymakers love, Irish holiday trends, and the holiday brands trusted by the Irish people. We are honoured to pick up this award once again.

Keep an eye out for more exciting updates from the team!