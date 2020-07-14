Update on Croatia

FACE MASKS in CROATIA:

From 13th July, the mandatory face mask requirement has been implemented further, and now applies to:

– health care employees and visitors to health care institutions

– public transport (drivers, staff and passengers)

– employees and customers in shops and supermarkets

– hospitality employees who are in regular contact with guests and/or participate in serving or preparing food and beverage

– any other individuals specifically instructed to do so by the Croatian Institute of Public Health

TOURISM UPDATE:

More than half a million of tourists in Croatia over the past weekend

According to the eVisitor system, which records tourism registration data in the commercial and non-commercial segment and the nautical charter (eCrew system), over the past weekend and for the first time this year, more than 500,000 tourists were staying in Croatian destinations, of which more than 430,000 are foreign tourists. At the moment, most foreign guests are from the markets of Germany, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary.

„The largest tourist numbers have been recorded from those markets where we have carried out the most intensive promotional activities aimed at positioning our country as an interesting, but above all a safe tourist destination. The achieved results prove that we succeeded in that because Croatia is one of the few tourist destinations in the Mediterranean where tourist traffic is currently being realized. We expect guests from distant non-European markets, but also from the UK, France or Scandinavia with increased number of direct lines from mid-July onwards, which will positively impact the overall numbers, especially the results for destinations in central and southern Dalmatia“, said the CNTB’s Managing Director Kristjan Staničić, emphasizing that responsible behavior and adherence to all prescribed epidemiological measures are still extremely important.

In the period from the 1st to 10th of July, 600 thousand arrivals were recorded in Croatia (46% of the results achieved during the same period last year) and 4.4 million overnights (53% of the results achieved during the same period last year). Looking at overnight stays recorded in the same period by counties, most of them were recorded in Istria (1.2 million overnights), Primorsko-Goranska County (975,000 overnights) and Zadar County (819,000 overnights). Followed by Split-Dalmatia County with 706,000 overnights, Šibenik-Knin County with 321,000 overnights, Dubrovnik-Neretva County with 1