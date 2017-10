Update on Emirates flights from Dublin

Here is an update on Emirates’ schedule in the light of today’s weather:

EK161/2 in and out of Dublin on 16 October is cancelled

EK163/4 on 16 OCT will operate with a planned delay (20 hours) to the afternoon of 17OCT

EK161/2 on 17 OCT as normal

EK163/4 on 17OCT as normal

Emirates plans to operate three rotations on Tuesday 17OCT.