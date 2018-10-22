Upgrade Your Winter is Message from Swiss Tourism

Upgrade Your Winter in Switzerland was the key message from the Swiss Tourism team at an enjoyable media briefing in the Dean Hotel in Dublin. They emphasised the variety and diversity to be found in Switzerland and why it really is the original winter destination. With Irish visitor numbers up 15% and winter numbers up 25%, the mood was very upbeat.

The home of snow sports has more than 300 ski regions that offer unforgettable experiences. Visitors can opt for ski touring, hiking through snow-covered forests, or apres-ski fun: Switzerland has it all.

This winter, the ski touring park in Crans-Montana will open 15 new ski touring routes (blue, red, and black) with over 40km of marked and secured paths. Unique in the world, the routes in this gigantic park offer over 8,000 metres of height gain. Suitable for beginners and advanced skiers, these ski mountaineering routes have been created in collaboration with Severine Pont-Combe, the four-times winner of the Patrouille des Glaciers.