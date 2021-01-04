News

US Airlines to Suffer Record Losses

US Airlines to Suffer Record Losses

Analysts have predicted that net losses for the US airline industry will top $35bn (€28bn) net for 2020.

The huge losses represent around 40% of global losses and bring to an end a decade of huge profits for the industry; for Southwest Airlines it’ll be the first year in the red for four decades, according to a report by CNBC. All carriers saw substantial drops in their share price, with American Airlines losing 45% and United falling by 51% – the largest drop since 2008.

US carriers increased their total debt by $67bn (€53.8bn) to more than $172bn (€138bn) in 2020, according to trade group Airlines for America; servicing that level of debt will weigh the industry down for years to come, with a risk that the consumer will have to share the burden through higher ticket prices.

But even as airline bosses sounded a cautious note and warned of difficult months ahead, it’s not all doom and gloom: Delta CEO Ed Bastian expects the airline will have positive cash flow by mid-2021.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Breaking News: All Travellers Into Ireland Will Need Proof of Negative Covid Test

Fionn DavenportJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

Eurocontrol: Flight Numbers Won’t Fully Recover Until 2026

Fionn DavenportJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

British Airways Secures £2bn Loan

Fionn DavenportJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

daa International Wins Contract to Manage New Red Sea Airport

Fionn DavenportJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

Tokyo Olympics At Risk of Cancellation

Fionn DavenportJanuary 4, 2021
Read More

Stena Line’s newest ship arrives in Belfast

Michael FloodJanuary 4, 2021
Read More

Announcement: Sharon Jordan acquires IRISH TRAVEL TRADE NEWS (ITTN) and Business Traveller Ireland

Fionn DavenportJanuary 4, 2021
Read More

Travel Ban from UK to Ireland extended to 6th January.

Michael FloodDecember 31, 2020
Read More

Dublin Airport Becomes Carbon Neutral

Michael FloodDecember 30, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland