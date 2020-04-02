News

US Airlines Urged to Give Refunds, Not Credit Vouchers

US Airlines Urged to Give Refunds, Not Credit Vouchers

A group of US Senators have urged major US airlines to start repaying customers with refunds rather than credit vouchers. They say they have a “moral responsibility” to do so, having secured billions in taxpayers’ money to bail them out.

“We believe your company has a moral responsibility to provide real refunds, not travel vouchers, to consumers, and to support State Department efforts to repatriate any American citizens trying to come home. Americans need money now to pay for basic necessities, not temporary credits towards future travel,” the nine senators said in a letter to the CEOs of 11 airlines.

The letter was signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Richard Blumenthal, Chris Murphy, Sheldon Whitehouse and Bob Casey.

The lawmakers want the airlines to publicly disclose “the total value” of all travel vouchers and credits issued and the total number flights that they have cancelled.

Only American Airlines has made a response to the letter so far. American says its “comprehensive travel waivers are designed to meet the full range of our customers’ needs”.

Airlines are also facing heat over the issue in Canada. A class action lawsuit was filed against Swoop, WestJet, Air Canada, Air Transat and Sunwing for a refusal to issue refunds.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

World Tourism Organisation Releases Covid-19 Recovery Blueprint

Neil SteedmanApril 2, 2020
Read More

Discover Malta Course

Neil SteedmanApril 1, 2020
Read More

Malta City Break Course

Neil SteedmanApril 1, 2020
Read More

Malta Family Course

Neil SteedmanApril 1, 2020
Read More

Malta Under 30s Course

Neil SteedmanApril 1, 2020
Read More

Malta LGBT+ Course

Neil SteedmanApril 1, 2020
Read More

Malta Scuba Diving Course

Neil SteedmanApril 1, 2020
Read More

Travel Agencies Fight for Their Survival

Neil SteedmanMarch 31, 2020
Read More

General Covid-19 Travel Advisory from Department of Foreign Affairs

Michael FloodMarch 31, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland