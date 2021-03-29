US Likely to Lift Irish Travel Ban in May

The United States looks likely to lift the ban on Irish travel in mid-May, according to reports from the Biden administration. The ban has been in place since March 17, 2020.

Unconfirmed reports from sources within the Biden administration say the president is looking to revoke bans on visitors from the 27 EU states, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

According to SchegenVisaInfo, a senior administration figure said: “there is going to be a sea change in mid-May when vaccines are more widely available to everyone.”

Details of what health requirements will be needed to enter the United States have yet to be announced, such as whether Irish visitors will need to be vaccinated or have a negative antigen or PCR Covid test. However, the hint that travel restrictions may soon be relaxed will be a huge boost to the travel industry in Ireland.

The US Department of Homeland Security previously extended the travel ban imposed on land borders with Mexico and Canada until April 21 following spikes in infection numbers in those countries.

(Photo by Marc Kargel on Unsplash)