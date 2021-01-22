News

US Market Critical to Irish Tourism – ITIC Talks with Elizabeth Crabill of CIE Tours

US Market Critical to Irish Tourism – ITIC Talks with Elizabeth Crabill of CIE Tours

In the week a new US President has been inaugurated ITIC spoke with Elizabeth Crabill, CEO of CIE Tours International, to hear about her hopes for the year ahead.

In an engaging interview Elizabeth talks about the positivity of the vaccine to US consumer confidence and the hopes for a return to travel in the second half of 2021.

CIE Tours is one of the oldest and most successful tour operators that programmes Ireland to the US market and Elizabeth talks about the company’s flexibility and adaptability throughout the pandemic. Prioritising air connectivity, increasing marketing, and ensuring Ireland’s tourism industry is safe and open for business are all critical according to Elizabeth who also refers to the enduring bond between the US and Ireland.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Irish Travel Agents Association Urges Government to Aid Travel Agents in Post-COVID Recovery

Fionn DavenportJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

Irish Ferries Announce Savings Deals for Haven Holidays

Fionn DavenportJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

“We are not taking bookings till October” says Tom Britton of Marble City Travel

Fionn DavenportJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

Princess Cruises Announces Pacific Princess to Leave the Fleet

Fionn DavenportJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

Steve Williams (MSC) Appointed Chair of CLIA

Fionn DavenportJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

More Over 60’s Good News From Travel Department

Fionn DavenportJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

Qatar Codeshares With Iberia

Fionn DavenportJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Announces 2022-23 Caribbean Programme

Fionn DavenportJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Handed 11th Hour Lifeline

Fionn DavenportJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

Facebook

Photographer of the Year Entries

#ittnswitchedon

Copyright © 2021 ittn