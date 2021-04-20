News

US to Curtail Travel to 80% of the World

US to Curtail Travel to 80% of the World

The US State Department yesterday (April 19) announced that it would apply its ‘Level 4 – Do Not Travel’ status to almost 130 countries, or roughly 80 per cent of the world. Most of the world was already at the second-highest alert – ‘Level 3- Reconsider Travel’ warning, with Level 4 only applied to 34 countries which present “unprecedented risk to travellers,” including Argentina, Brazil and Russia.

New York City Police Officer (photo by Julian Wan)

“This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80 per cent of countries worldwide,” the State Department said in a statement, but also asserted that the decision to substantially expand the list of no-go countries does not imply a reassessment of the health situations in some countries, but rather “reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory system to rely more on (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s) existing epidemiological assessments.”

The US already barred most Americans from travelling to Europe because of Covid-19 restrictions, while Washington, DC excludes virtually all non-US citizens who’ve visited Europe.

Reuters reported that the Airlines for America, a trade group representing major U.S. carriers, responded to the State Department’s move by saying, “the U.S. airline industry has been a strong advocate for the development of a risk-based, data-driven roadmap for restoring international travel.”

The group added it continues “to urge the federal government to transparently establish the criteria – including clear metrics, benchmarks, and a timeline – for reopening international markets.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Tip Tuesday: Amanda O’Brien from American Holidays

Allie SheehanApril 20, 2021
Read More

The Perfect Bubble: Rent Your Own Cruise Ship for Less than £75k

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

Visit the USA (Virtually) for National Parks Week

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

‘Who the World Follows’ – Travel Department’s Interactive Worldwide Map Lets Customers Travel Virtually

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

Cassidy Travel Wants…A Product Development Executive

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

Mid-term Family Packages from Tropical Sky and American Sky

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

VIVA Cruises Releases 2022 Programme with Two New Ships

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

Universal Hollywood Re-Opens After a Year

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

IATA Partners With Leading Diagnostic Services Provider on Travel Pass

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn