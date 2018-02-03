News

US Travel Leaders Group to Acquire Glasgow-based Barrhead Travel Group

One of the UK’s leading travel agencies, Barrhead Travel Group, which includes a branch in Belfast, is to be acquired by Travel Leaders Group, one of North America’s largest travel companies and encompassing nearly one-third of all travel agents on the continent.

The terms have not been disclosed. Barrhead will retain its brand identity within the Travel Leaders UK portfolio and Sharon Munro, Chief Executive, will continue to manage the business. Her father and Barrhead founder, Bill Munro, will serve in a strategic advisory role as Chairman of the Barrhead division within Travel Leaders Group.

“Joining with Travel Leaders Group will give us the resources to expand into additional markets, access to new technology and the ability to innovate,” said Sharon Munro, Chief Executive, Barrhead Travel Group. “This agreement creates exciting new prospects for both our enterprises.”

“Barrhead is a great addition to our family of brands,” said Ninan Chacko, Chief Executive, Travel Leaders Group. “It’s an innovative, award-winning travel business that is on a trajectory for continued growth. From its high-touch retail travel superstores to its online presence, Barrhead offers personalised attention, technology tools, highly-trained travel specialists, and a wide range of travel products and services.

“Bill and Sharon Munro have devoted their careers to building this extraordinary business. We are pleased that the Munro family is entrusting the future of Barrhead, its employees, agents and customers to our organisation. We are excited about this chance to expand our presence in Scotland and the UK overall and the opportunities this affords both companies.

“Barrhead’s successful ‘click, call and visit’ model and its cadre of highly-trained travel professionals has positioned the company as a leading multi-channel retailer for cruises, custom vacations and business travel.”

