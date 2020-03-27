USIT goes into Liquidation

The board of Kinlay Group Ltd. which operates USIT Ireland Ltd. and The English Studio in Dublin and London, has applied to the High Court to appoint a provisional liquidator to these businesses.The board is supporting the appointment of Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG for this role.

USIT employs 76 people in Dublin with regional offices in Cork,Galway and Limerick.

Speaking about today’s announcement, David Andrews, Chairman of Kinlay Group, said “Only a short few weeks ago, both USIT and the English School were trading well and we had exciting plans for the future, but the tsunami of effects related to the Covid-19 pandemic have left us with no business whatsoever and no possibility of overcoming these challenges. We have working tirelessly for the last few weeks to find a solution to save these businesses and in that regard I wish to acknowledge the support of our bankers, Ulster Bank Limited. I and my fellow directors greatly regret having to take this step, but unfortunately, it was the only possible option at this time. We are committed to working closely with the liquidator now in order to get the best possible outcome for employees and customers.”

Elaine Russell, CEO of USIT, said “This is a very difficult day for our talented and passionate teams all of whom work so hard to create great experiences for our customers. The team and I are truly devasted at the impact this closure will have on all our customers who were either looking forward to trips they had booked for later this year with USIT or learning English with us at the English Studio.”More information will be available for customers at www.usit.ie and on our social media channels over the coming days.