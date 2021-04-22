Vaccine Passports: What Are the Issues?

With so much attention and hope given to so-called ‘vaccine passports’ as the best way to ensure a resumption of safe and secure international travel, the fact remains that issuing vaccine passports is far more complicated than it might appear. Such a document would need many interlocking, secure parts, even if the aim is, ideally, to keep the technology as simple as possible, both in use and design; provide some alternative for those who do not have smartphones; and have security, data protection and data privacy as a foundational principle.

