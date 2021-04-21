Vaccine Tourism: This Holiday Hot Spot Wants to Offer you Covid Jabs with your Vacation

The Maldives is promising vaccinations linked to holiday packages in the months ahead as part of what tourism officials in the sun-kissed archipelago are calling 3V tourism: visit, vaccinate and vacation.
Read the story here.
The Maldives is promising vaccinations linked to holiday packages in the months ahead as part of what tourism officials in the sun-kissed archipelago are calling 3V tourism: visit, vaccinate and vacation.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
Are Booking Enquires Picking Up?
Total Votes: 4
YouTube
RSS