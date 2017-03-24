News

Valletta Unveils European Capital of Culture 2018 Programme

Valletta has launched a preview of its 2018 European Capital of Culture programme, a collection of artistic, cultural, and community projects as well as festivals and carnivals.

The programme will begin with a ceremony on 20th January next year. As part of the opening festivities, various dynamic shows will be using Valletta’s open squares – the Triton Fountain, Castille Square, St John’s Square and St George’s Square – as the backdrop for their performance, which will include the participation of international acrobatics company La Fura Dels Baus, performances by ŻfinMalta dancers and digital projections around the city.

Jason Micallef, Valletta 2018 Chairman, said: “The European Capital of Culture festivities will take on the spirit of an island-wide fiesta, an event where people and families meet to celebrate and talk and which serves to infuse localities with warmth, life and colour, while bringing the community together.”

The programme also includes Valletta 2018’s multi-site visual arts exhibition curated by internationally renowned curator Maren Richter. The city also plans to capitalise on its title of European Capital of Culture long after the programme ends.

“The Valletta 2018 is a long-term project to preserve the cultural heritage and create a legacy that is enjoyed by locals and tourists alike to foster cultural heritage as a reflection of our identity as Maltese, Mediterranean and European,” said Owen Bonnici, Malta’s Minister for Culture and Local Government.

