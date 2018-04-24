Venue Change for Emirates Cabin Crew Hire Event

The Emirates cabin crew recruitment Open Day/CV Drop Off on Friday 27th April 2018 will now have a new venue. The event will take place from 9am to 4pm at the Hilton Dublin, Charlemont Place, Dublin 2, NOT at the Hilton Dublin Airport as previously advertised.

The airline is looking for women and men to fill the new positions that have been created due to the continued growth of the airline, including the recent addition of new routes on the Emirates network, as well as additional aircraft.

Cabin crew are offered an entire employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high-standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, and medical and dental cover, as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. It also offers attractive concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends, particularly advantageous as Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents-spanning network.

While no prior experience is required, there are a number of criteria that need to be filled in order to be considered. These include that applicants are at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes. Further information about the requirements for the selection process as well as cabin crew starting salary and benefits can be found at http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/.

Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, said: “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-orientated and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers. This Open Day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop into the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. Pre-registration is not required.

“Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

“This cabin crew Open Day follows our recent pilot recruitment roadshow. It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew team, who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

Emirates currently flies to 159 destinations across six continents operating a modern fleet of 269 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft. Emirates offers candidates an outstanding career opportunity and in-depth training, as well as an unmatched cultural exposure working within a truly international team from over 135 nationalities, including 555 from Ireland.

Emirates has been operating in Ireland since 2012 and connects passengers to more than 150 destinations and hidden treasures across six continents, operating a twice daily service between Dublin and Dubai, onboard one of the most modern fleet of aircraft in the world.