News

Video: An Interview with Shannon Guihan, Chief Sustainability Officer with TTC

Video: An Interview with Shannon Guihan, Chief Sustainability Officer with TTC

Over the last few months, The Travel Corporation (TTC) has redoubled existing commitments to sustainable tourism across its dozens of brands with the launch of a new, five-year sustainability strategy. How We Tread Right (HWTR) is centred on 11 goals designed to advance efforts to address areas such as climate change, overtourism and animal welfare. Last week, to mark Earth Day, the company launched its five-step Climate Action Plan with a main goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. ITTN caught up with Shannon Guihan, Chief TreadRight and Sustainability Officer for TTC.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Malta Reaches Vaccination Milestone of 50%

Fionn DavenportApril 27, 2021
Read More

Breaking News: Joe Walsh Tours Ceases Trading

Fionn DavenportApril 27, 2021
Read More

Ministers in Muddle Over Vaccination Certificates

Fionn DavenportApril 27, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday: Karen Whyte, Classic Resorts

Allie SheehanApril 27, 2021
Read More

MSC Promises Treats & Surprises for MSC Virtuosa Maiden Voyage

Fionn DavenportApril 27, 2021
Read More

Dubai & Emirates Introduce Digital Verification of Health Status

Fionn DavenportApril 27, 2021
Read More

Spend Christmas on the Slopes with Crystal Ski

Fionn DavenportApril 27, 2021
Read More

Club Travel Revenues Down 65% in 2020 After Record 2019

Fionn DavenportApril 27, 2021
Read More

Florida’s Paradise Coast Welcomes New PR & Communications Manager Sandra Rois

Fionn DavenportApril 27, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn