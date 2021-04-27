Video: An Interview with Shannon Guihan, Chief Sustainability Officer with TTC

Over the last few months, The Travel Corporation (TTC) has redoubled existing commitments to sustainable tourism across its dozens of brands with the launch of a new, five-year sustainability strategy. How We Tread Right (HWTR) is centred on 11 goals designed to advance efforts to address areas such as climate change, overtourism and animal welfare. Last week, to mark Earth Day, the company launched its five-step Climate Action Plan with a main goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. ITTN caught up with Shannon Guihan, Chief TreadRight and Sustainability Officer for TTC.