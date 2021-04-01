Earlier this week the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) met with Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, to hear about the Agency’s key role in assisting the tourism industry in this unprecedented crisis. Paul talks about how Fáilte Ireland have reorientated their people and resources to support the industry, the likely importance of the domestic market this summer, and the need for ongoing investment in Ireland’s tourism product in order to benefit in the years ahead from changing consumer behaviour.
News
Video: ITIC Talks to Paul Kelly of Fáilte Ireland About Current Crisis and Tourism’s Future
Leave a Reply
News
YouTube
RSS