Video: ITTN Marks A Year We’ll Never Forget

Video: ITTN Marks A Year We’ll Never Forget

The last 12 months is a year we’ll never forget. It’s been a year of unprecedented challenges and difficulties. But, 12 months on from the first announcement that we were all to stay home and that travel was effectively at an end for the foreseeable future, we’re all still here, fighting for our livelihoods and our futures. And that in itself is a triumph worthy of recognition. ITTN looks back on a year like no other and looks forward to brighter days ahead.

A big thanks to those who took part: Mary Denton, CEO at Sunway; Ciara Foley, General Manager at Platinum Travel; Dominic Burke, Managing Director at Travel Centres; and Kevin Cullinane, Head of Communications at Cork Airport.

