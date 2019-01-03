News

Vietnam Gears Up to Create Major Impact with ATF in Ha Long

Vietnam, host country of the 38th ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) to be held in Ha Long, is all ready to make a lasting impression on its 1,500 delegates. They comprise ministerial, NTO, official meeting delegates, as well as Travex suppliers from across all 10 ASEAN member states, international buyers and media pools.

ATF Travex, renowned for being the largest and most diverse showcase of ASEAN suppliers, will play witness to ASEAN travel trade industry exhibitors from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, connecting with hosted  buyers and media representatives from around the world.

The three-day ATF Travex 2019, which will take place from 16th to 18th January, will aggregate 75 official sessions with the host country organising a programme packed with numerous social activities that include pre-and post-show tours, an opening ceremony, a welcome reception and dinner, a friendly golf game, and a farewell party for all ATF delegates.

Major highlights for exhibitors and buyers include the 32 one-to-one business appointments, 100% of which can be scheduled prior to arriving in Ha Long, thus optimising business conversations at the event. Moreover, the on-site buyers-meet-sellers (BMS) on the first day of Travex provides the opportunity to fill any remaining slots.

