Vietnam Airlines Latest. A 350 in Skyteam Livery

Vietnam Airlines has welcomed its 12th Airbus A350 aircraft to its modern fleet. This is the first A350 aircraft in the world to showcase the iconic SkyTeam livery with Vietnam Airlines logo on the fuselage. Le Hong Ha, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines, said: “The unified livery demonstrates the vision and mission of Vietnam Airlines to bring increased benefits to customers through international integration, bilateral and multilateral cooperation with other airlines and global alliances. The special paint scheme is also part of Vietnam Airlines’ ongoing effort to provide a new flying experience to passengers andaccomplish its goal of becoming the largest airline in Asia-Pacific.” Perry Cantarutti, SkyTeam’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “As a valued member of SkyTeam for over eight years, we would like to congratulate Vietnam Airlines on the delivery of their 12th and very beautiful A350. We are of course, extra proud of this particular plane as it will fly the SkyTeam livery around the world. We look forward to seeing it on the runway and in the skies.” After eight years as a member of the SkyTeam alliance, Vietnam Airlines has made serious efforts to implement SkyTeam’s key projects in passenger service to enhance benefits to customers. Especially, passengers on Business Class and Lotusmiles members are entitled to seamless priority services throughout the SkyPriority chain, i.e. at check-in counters, priority boarding, immigration and security check, and baggage collection at not only international and domestic airports but also at other airports around the world where 20 SkyTeam alliance members are located. Customers of Vietnam Airlines also enjoy seamless connection services at all of SkyTeam’s hubs throughout the world and access to SkyTeam’s branded lounges when travelling on flights operated by SkyTeam members, offering diversified experiences and offering maximum comfort to customers. Besides the new livery design, the 12th A350 also marks Vietnam Airlines’ success in operating the modern Airbus A350 for three consecutive years with four-star service quality. The aircraft was put into operation on 15 April 2018 on the Hanoi- Ho Chi Minh City route.The last two A350-900s out of a total order of 14 are due to be delivered in 2019.