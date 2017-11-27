News

Vietnam Wins Inaugural ‘Best Adventure Holiday Destination’ Award

Vietnam Wins Inaugural ‘Best Adventure Holiday Destination’ Award

Vietnam has won the inaugural ‘Best Adventure Holiday Destination’ award, and Royal Caribbean International won the inaugural ‘Best Use of Social Media’ Award, while Krakow in Poland won the re-introduced ‘Best City Break Destination’ award.

Team Sunway celebrate winning the ‘Best Sun Tour Operator’, ‘Best Long Haul Tour Operator’ and ‘Best Agent Friendly Company’ awards

Team Sunway celebrate winning the ‘Best Sun Tour Operator’, ‘Best Long Haul Tour Operator’ and ‘Best Agent Friendly Company’ awards

Sunway won three awards – ‘Best Sun Tour Operator’, ‘Best Long Haul Tour Operator’ and ‘Best Agent Friendly Company’ – while three companies each won two awards: Aer Lingus ‘Best Airline to Europe’ and ‘Best Airline to North America’; Emirates ‘Best Long Haul Airline’ and ‘Best Business Class Airline’; and Royal Caribbean International ‘Best Ocean Cruise Company’ and ‘Best Use of Social Media’. Joanne Madden, Travelport, was voted ‘Best Agent Friendly Individual’.

Aer Lingus celebrate winning the ‘Best Airline to Europe’ and ‘Best Airline to North America’ awards

Aer Lingus celebrate winning the ‘Best Airline to Europe’ and ‘Best Airline to North America’ awards

All staff working for a licensed and bonded travel agency anywhere on the island of Ireland were eligible to vote and the voting forms were submitted directly to, and then independently collated and audited by, international accountants and consultants Grant Thornton.

Emirates celebrate winning the ‘Best Long Haul Airline’ and ‘Best Business Class Airline’ awards

Emirates celebrate winning the ‘Best Long Haul Airline’ and ‘Best Business Class Airline’ awards

All fully completed, eligible Voting Forms received were entered into a prize draw, with the prize winner being randomly selected by Grant Thornton’s computer. Sarah Kelly, Best4Travel, was the winner of the Irish Travel Trade Awards Voters Prize of a two-night stay for two at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, including dinner for two in the B Bar, courtesy of Clayton Hotels and Irish Travel Trade News.

Royal Caribbean International celebrate winning the ‘Best Ocean Cruise Company’ and ‘Best Use of Social Media’ awards

Royal Caribbean International celebrate winning the ‘Best Ocean Cruise Company’ and ‘Best Use of Social Media’ awards

 

2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards – ALL THE WINNERS

Best Destination in Europe:  Spain

Best Destination in North America:  Florida

Best Destination in Asia/Pacific:  Thailand

Best Sun Holiday Destination:  Lanzarote

Best City Break Destination:  Krakow

Best Adventure Holiday Destination:  Vietnam

 

Best Sun Tour Operator:  Sunway

Best Ski Tour Operator:  Topflight

Best Adventure Tour Operator:  G Adventures

Best Long Haul Tour Operator:  Sunway

 

Best Airline to Europe:  Aer Lingus

Best Airline to North America:  Aer Lingus

Best Long Haul Airline:  Emirates

Best Business Class Airline:  Emirates

 

Best Ferry Company:  Irish Ferries

Best River Cruise Company:  Uniworld

Best Ocean Cruise Company:  Royal Caribbean International

Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Company:  Celebrity Cruises

 

Best Car Rental Company:  Hertz

Best Rail Company:  Railshop.ie

 

Best National Tourist Office:  Spanish Tourist Office

Best Accommodation Provider:  BookaBed.ie

Best Travel Technology Provider:  Amadeus

 

Best Use of Social Media:  Royal Caribbean International

Best Agent Friendly Individual:  Joanne Madden (Travelport)

Best Agent Friendly Company:  Sunway

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 28th November 2017

Sarah SlatteryNovember 28, 2017
Read More
WestJet Christmas Miracle 2017

WestJet Christmas Miracle ‘12 Flights of Christmas’

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
Photographer - Paul Sherwood paul@sherwood.ie 087 230 9096 Irish Travel Trade News Awards, held in the Clayton hotel, Burington Road, Dublin. November 2017

Slide Step Wows the Audience at Irish Travel Trade Awards ‘Oscars’ Gala Dinner

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 2 Featured

Tony Collins, Topflight, Wins 2017 ITTN Industry Achievement Award

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 3 Featured

Travalue.ie Wins ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 4 Featured

Niamh is ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 6 Featured

James Fleming Wins Business Class Tickets for Two to Any Destination on the Turkish Airlines Network

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
25th Irish Travel Trade Awards Winners

It’s Awards Time – Don’t Forget Your Business Cards!

Neil SteedmanNovember 23, 2017
Read More
IMG_1757

PATA Decides to Expand UK Chapter to Include Ireland

Michael FloodNovember 23, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland