Vietnam Wins Inaugural ‘Best Adventure Holiday Destination’ Award

Vietnam has won the inaugural ‘Best Adventure Holiday Destination’ award, and Royal Caribbean International won the inaugural ‘Best Use of Social Media’ Award, while Krakow in Poland won the re-introduced ‘Best City Break Destination’ award.

Sunway won three awards – ‘Best Sun Tour Operator’, ‘Best Long Haul Tour Operator’ and ‘Best Agent Friendly Company’ – while three companies each won two awards: Aer Lingus ‘Best Airline to Europe’ and ‘Best Airline to North America’; Emirates ‘Best Long Haul Airline’ and ‘Best Business Class Airline’; and Royal Caribbean International ‘Best Ocean Cruise Company’ and ‘Best Use of Social Media’. Joanne Madden, Travelport, was voted ‘Best Agent Friendly Individual’.

All staff working for a licensed and bonded travel agency anywhere on the island of Ireland were eligible to vote and the voting forms were submitted directly to, and then independently collated and audited by, international accountants and consultants Grant Thornton.

All fully completed, eligible Voting Forms received were entered into a prize draw, with the prize winner being randomly selected by Grant Thornton’s computer. Sarah Kelly, Best4Travel, was the winner of the Irish Travel Trade Awards Voters Prize of a two-night stay for two at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, including dinner for two in the B Bar, courtesy of Clayton Hotels and Irish Travel Trade News.

2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards – ALL THE WINNERS

Best Destination in Europe: Spain

Best Destination in North America: Florida

Best Destination in Asia/Pacific: Thailand

Best Sun Holiday Destination: Lanzarote

Best City Break Destination: Krakow

Best Adventure Holiday Destination: Vietnam

Best Sun Tour Operator: Sunway

Best Ski Tour Operator: Topflight

Best Adventure Tour Operator: G Adventures

Best Long Haul Tour Operator: Sunway

Best Airline to Europe: Aer Lingus

Best Airline to North America: Aer Lingus

Best Long Haul Airline: Emirates

Best Business Class Airline: Emirates

Best Ferry Company: Irish Ferries

Best River Cruise Company: Uniworld

Best Ocean Cruise Company: Royal Caribbean International

Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Company: Celebrity Cruises

Best Car Rental Company: Hertz

Best Rail Company: Railshop.ie

Best National Tourist Office: Spanish Tourist Office

Best Accommodation Provider: BookaBed.ie

Best Travel Technology Provider: Amadeus

Best Use of Social Media: Royal Caribbean International

Best Agent Friendly Individual: Joanne Madden (Travelport)

Best Agent Friendly Company: Sunway