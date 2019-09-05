Viking Sun Attempts New Record RTW Continuous Sailing

Captain Olav Soevdsnezs, Master of the Viking Sun, sailed his magnificent ship into Dublin Port as its second port of call on the Ultimate World cruise. Having set sail on 1 September from Greenwich on Viking’s award-winning 930-guest Viking Sun, the longest-ever continuous cruise will fully circumnavigate the globe, bringing guests to some of the world’s most legendary cities, iconic landmarks and far-flung destinations, before returning to London in May 2020.

The Viking Sun will sail 57,048 nautical miles, which is twice around the globe, on this amazing cruise.

In beginning this journey, Viking will attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the “longest continuous passenger cruise”. On the return of Viking Sun to London next year, a Guinness World Record adjudicator will confirm the successful attempt with a certificate presentation.

Only 44 guests of the 893 guests onboard this cruise were experiencing a Viking cruise for the first time, as Viking has an 80% repeat factor from guests. They will have wine, beer and soft drinks included at meals and with room service. Guests may also dine in any of the speciality restaurants at no extra charge. All guests have a balcony stateroom.

“For more than 20 years we have been committed to connecting travellers to culturally immersive experiences that allow them to explore the world in comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Our Ultimate World Cruise is the most extensive itinerary available in the industry, nearly double the length of our previous world cruise itineraries. I am pleased to offer such a unique experience for our guests.”

Wendy Atkin-Smith, Managing Director, Viking UK, said: “We broke our own Guinness World Record in 2014 when we christened 16 new river ships in one day. We only launched ocean cruises in 2015 so to already be attempting the world record for the longest continuous passenger cruise four years later is remarkable. Everyone at Viking UK is particularly proud and excited that the cruise is setting sail from Greenwich. We can’t wait to hear all our guests’ stories when they get back.”

Neil Foster, Vice President, Creative Consultancy EMEA APAC, Guinness World Records, said: “We are very excited to be working with Viking Cruises on what promises to be one of the most exciting commercial cruise itineraries launched to date. Securing a Guinness World Records title is no easy feat and we wish the passengers and crew of the Viking Sun the best of luck with their attempt. Our adjudicators look forward to seeing the Viking Sun return and hope that they will be crowning the voyage as the longest ever continuous cruise.”

Viking’s Ultimate World Cruise offers an eight-month journey, allowing guests to explore Scandinavia, the Caribbean and destinations throughout South America before calling on the remote tropical islands of the South Pacific. Viking Sun will then continue its journey along the coast of Australia and through Asia before returning to the Mediterranean and Europe.

Like all Viking itineraries, Ultimate World Cruise guests will enjoy an included excursion in each port of call and free unlimited Wi-Fi. They also receive Business Class airfare and all gratuities and service fees, along with an extensive list of added-value inclusions in their cruise fare. The Viking Way of exploration offers additional, optional excursions that provide insight into Local Life, Working World and offer Privileged Access visits to cultural institutions. Overnight stays in 23 cities allow guests to delve deeper into destinations, and Viking’s Culture Curriculum offers additional enrichment onboard with regional entertainment and lectures, as well as learning opportunities as part of the Viking Resident Historian programme.

Highlights of the Ultimate World Cruise include:

Greenwich: London at Your Door – Dock in the historic Royal Borough of Greenwich, London, which allows guests easy access to the regal capital’s iconic sights, including the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace.

Dock in the historic Royal Borough of Greenwich, London, which allows guests easy access to the regal capital’s iconic sights, including the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Peak of Brazilian Culture – One of the 23 overnight stays on this itinerary occurs in the historic city of Rio de Janeiro, where guests can witness the larger-than-life Christ the Redeemer statue or relax on the scenic Copacabana and Ipanema beaches of this coastal metropolis.

One of the 23 overnight stays on this itinerary occurs in the historic city of Rio de Janeiro, where guests can witness the larger-than-life Christ the Redeemer statue or relax on the scenic Copacabana and Ipanema beaches of this coastal metropolis. Ushuaia, Argentina: “End of the World” – Commonly referred to as the “End of the World,” guests will visit Ushuaia, a city perched on a steep hill on the southernmost tip of South America, and explore its lush scenery through excursions to the nearby Escondido and Fagnano Lakes or the Tierra del Fuego National Park, which was first inhabited by humans 10,000 years ago.

Commonly referred to as the “End of the World,” guests will visit Ushuaia, a city perched on a steep hill on the southernmost tip of South America, and explore its lush scenery through excursions to the nearby Escondido and Fagnano Lakes or the Tierra del Fuego National Park, which was first inhabited by humans 10,000 years ago. Hobart, Tasmania: An Island of History and Wilderness — The capital of Australia’s island state of Tasmania, Hobart offers guests the chance to learn about its aborigine history and explore its unique wilderness area, including Mt. Wellington, which the city is nestled under.

The capital of Australia’s island state of Tasmania, Hobart offers guests the chance to learn about its aborigine history and explore its unique wilderness area, including Mt. Wellington, which the city is nestled under. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Vibrant Saigon – This eclectic city, home to a mix of modern skyscrapers, French colonial buildings and ornate palaces, offers a variety of experiences for guests, including the Cu Chi Tunnels, the War Remnants Museum, Notre Dame Cathedral, and the Reunification Palace.

This eclectic city, home to a mix of modern skyscrapers, French colonial buildings and ornate palaces, offers a variety of experiences for guests, including the Cu Chi Tunnels, the War Remnants Museum, Notre Dame Cathedral, and the Reunification Palace. Mumbai, India: The Front Door to India – The bustling city of Mumbai, formerly Bombay, is the financial, commercial and entertainment capital of India. While in port, guests can learn about the iconic activist Gandhi at the Mani Bhavan Gandhi Museum and visit the Hanging Gardens, one of the prized few parks found in the busy metropolis.

The bustling city of Mumbai, formerly Bombay, is the financial, commercial and entertainment capital of India. While in port, guests can learn about the iconic activist Gandhi at the Mani Bhavan Gandhi Museum and visit the Hanging Gardens, one of the prized few parks found in the busy metropolis. Luxor, Egypt: Temples and Tombs – The site of the ancient Egyptian city of Thebes, Luxor is dense with historical monuments for guests to explore, including the Temple of Karnak and the Valley of the Kings & Valley of the Queens, which house the tombs of the Pharaohs and their wives.

The lead-in price for the Ultimate World Cruise started at £66,990pp. Within the 245-day Ultimate World Cruise itinerary, guests also have the choice to sail one of two shorter segments of the cruise. Guests can choose between the 127-day Viking World Treasures departing from London to Los Angeles on 31 August 2019 with remaining cabins from £41,390pp, or the 119-day Viking World Wonders itinerary departing from Los Angeles to London on 4 January 2020 with a lead-in price of £32,990pp. Viking also has a new 161-day 2020-2021 Viking World Cruise departing from Miami to London on 14 December 2020 with a lead-in price of £45,995pp.