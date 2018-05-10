Viking Sun Cruises into Dublin Port

Looking majestic in dock at Ocean Pier, Dublin Port, Viking Sun welcomed travel trade and media aboard for an exclusive tour of the ship and buffet lunch.

Agents on the inspection included John Galligan and Jenny Byrne, John Galligan Travel; Caroline Martin and Guy Tominaga, Project Travel; Joe Tully, Tully’s Travel; and Travel Counsellors Sharon Morgan and Gerard Hughes. Hosting the tour and lunch were Neil Barclay and Sam Centenera, Viking Cruises.

With a capacity of 930 passengers, this was not the biggest cruise liner to visit Dublin but it was certainly one of the nicest, with wonderful Scandinavian décor and warm hospitality much in evidence throughout.

Viking Cruises now has four ocean-going cruise ships, with a new ship due in June and another in 2019. Viking is better known for river cruises, with seven ships in its river fleet.

Viking Sun has just completed a 141-day world cruise and is now involved with British Isles destinations. There is also a 245-day world cruise planned for 2019.

The Viking product is a great addition for agents in the cruise sector and will be much enjoyed by Irish clients.

Viking’s ocean ships have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons, with 465 staterooms that can accommodate 930 guests. Classified by Cruise Critic as a “small ship”, the all-veranda Viking Sun is the newest addition to Viking’s award-winning ocean fleet, which also includes Viking Star, Viking Sea and Viking Sky. In its first two years of operation, Viking has been rated the number one ocean cruise line in Travel + Leisure’s 2016 and 2017 ‘World’s Best’ Awards.

Viking will welcome two more sister ships in the next two years and by 2019 it will be the largest small ship ocean cruise line. Two additional ships are also on order for delivery in 2021 and 2022. Viking’s ocean fleet features modern Scandinavian design with elegant touches, intimate spaces and attention to detail.