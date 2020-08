Virgin Atlantic Airlines files for bankruptcy in New York

Virgin Atlantic Airlines has filed for Bankruptcy in New York, the airline is seeking protection from creditors in the United States under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code.It is still seeking rescue funds but it continues to lose cash on a daily basis.

Chapter 15 allows the company to shelter it’s US assets, whilst it attempts a restructuring in the UK.

The airline has shed thousands of jobs and has also closed it’s London Gatwick base.