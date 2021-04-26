News

Virgin Atlantic First UK Airline to Trial IATA Travel Pass

Virgin Atlantic has begun live trials of the IATA Travel Pass on its flights between London Heathrow and Barbados. It is the first airline in the UK or Ireland to test the new technology, developed by Dubliner Alan Murray Hayden and his tech team at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) so as to verify that passengers meet the required health criteria for travel, including Covid test results and – in future updates of the app – vaccination status.

The one-month trial on the Virgin Atlantic service is strictly voluntary, with passengers invited to participate if they want to.

Senator the Hon. Lisa Cummins, Barbados Minister of Tourism and International Transport said:

“We have to embrace technology that not only deals with the integration of travel and public health priorities but we also have to transform the entire travel experience and our airport experiences.”

“Barbados has recently published new travel protocols due for implementation on 8 May and is currently leading the Americas in an aggressive inoculation programme which has seen nearly 30% of our adult population vaccinated to date and aggressive management of COVID19.”

“We have used geofencing technology in quarantine enforcement and online distribution of test results directly to mobile devices and this partnership with IATA is another layer of our COVID 19 management regime and we are looking forward to this trial.”

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer & Operating Officer, Virgin Atlantic, said: “Our innovative trial with the IATA Travel Pass and the Government of Barbados supports a smooth and streamlined experience, helping our customers to fly safe and well and navigate new travel requirements from the palm of their hands.”

“When international restarts at scale; rapid, affordable testing and effective digital proof of Covid-19 credentials based on global common standards will make journeys easier and provide greater confidence to book.”

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

