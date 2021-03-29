Virgin Atlantic to Trial IATA Travel Pass

Virgin Atlantic will trial IATA’s Travel Pass on its flights from the UK to Barbados, beginning April 16. The pass allows passengers to to manage their travel health credentials, including vaccine status and Covid test results, in a digital, verifiable format.

Using the Travel Pass, passengers can create a secure digital version of their passport on their mobile device; input their flight details to learn of travel restrictions and requirements; and receive verified test results and a confirmation that they meet all travel requirements.

Virgin Atlantic chief customer and operating officer Corneel Koster said: “In parallel to the UK’s successful vaccination programme and accompanied by a risk-based, phased easing of restrictions, we can see a flightpath to soon allow the safe restart of international travel at scale, in time for summer.

“When the skies reopen, rapid affordable testing combined with digital health integration will be vital to streamline and simplify the customer experience, make border health checks manageable and build consumer confidence.

“Governments, industry and technology companies need to work together to lead the adoption of digital solutions with global common standards that are accepted at borders.”

Lisa Cummins, Barbados’ minister of tourism, added: “Safe travel is integral to Barbados’ full return to tourism, and we welcome this progressive step which complements our already implemented public health protocols and programmes.

“The Iata Travel Pass lends an extra element of safety to both our visitors and Barbadians, giving them the confidence that we are engaging in and promoting travel that protects us all.”