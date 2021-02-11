Virgin Australia ‘Pride Flight’ set for take-off

Virgin Australia is taking fabulous to new heights, today announcing it will operate a Pride Flight from Brisbane to Sydney on Friday 5 March, ahead of the country’s largest annual LGBTQ+ celebration.

With almost 200 seats up-for-grabs, Pride Flight, the first service of its kind operated by Virgin Australia, will go on sale via a dedicated website today (Thursday) at 6.00am AEDT with the flight expected to sell-out quickly.

Hosted by award-winning Sydney drag royalty and Virgin Australia cabin crew member, Penny Tration, Economy one-way tickets will be available for $150* and Business Class one-way tickets for $350*.

The all-inclusive, COVID-safe flight, from Brisbane to Sydney, will include mid-air drag performances, bottomless beverages, including DJ entertainment, and all of the trimmings you’d expect from a gay celebration, including rainbows, glitter and a whole lot of fabulous!

Virgin Australia Group Chief People Officer Lisa Burquest said she is proud to lead a company that celebrates diversity and inclusiveness.

“I’m incredibly proud of what Virgin Australia stands for in the community and our inaugural Pride Flight is going to be a unique celebration not to be missed,” said Ms Burquest.

“A number of our team members identify as LGBTQ+, and we embrace the challenge to not only create an inclusive organisation where everyone can be their true self at work, every day, but an organisation that is representative of the communities in which we live, work and fly – the Pride Flight is a testament to that.

“Pride Flight is about supporting the LGBTQ+ community and we’re going to have a lot of fun with it. Tickets are only $150 for Economy one-way and $350 for Business Class one-way and like all Virgin Australia flights, the ticket comes with baggage, seat selection and Velocity Frequent Flyer Points.”

Pride Flight host and Virgin Australia cabin crew member Penny Tration said she looks forward to returning to the skies donning her red uniform and fabulous personality.

“Arm doors and cross-check, we’re about to take fabulous flying to a whole new level!

“I’ve been flying with Virgin Australia for 14 years and it’s an honour to show Australia just how proud we are and we’re literally putting the most fabulous flight in the air and I can’t wait,” she laughed.