Virgin Hotels Opening Kickstarts Las Vegas’ Recovery

The much anticipated and pandemic-delayed opening of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will take place on March 25, 2021 – just the first of a series of high-profile openings that loudly declare that Sin City is back and open for business. The revamped former Hard Rock Hotel is making sure that its opening is accompanied by as much fanfare as possible: in a break with Vegas norms, the hotel will offer complimentary self-parking, offer free wifi and remove all resort fees.

The hotel espouses a brand-wide policy it calls “No Nickel and Diming,” which covers the free wifi and “street priced” minibars in the 1500 ‘chambers’ (rooms), meaning drinks, snacks and goodies. All part of its “championing of the customer” attitude which also saw the removal of all resort fees, a mainstay in most other Vegas hotels.

“We are so proud to be one of the first major casino-resorts in Las Vegas without a resort fee. Beyond this, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will exceed expectations with valued amenities and added benefits. Our commitment to our guests has never wavered and we cannot wait to open our doors in 26 days and welcome them back,” remarked Richard “Boz” Bosworth, President & CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’ opening precedes the launch of the Electric Diasy Carnival music festival from May 21-23; the opening of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall with the World of Concrete event June 7-10; Resorts World Las Vegas‘ opening in the summer and the Life Is Beautiful festival Sept. 17-19.The US’s annual travel trade show, IPW, is also scheduled to take place in Las Vegas between September 18-22.

Vegas is back, baby.