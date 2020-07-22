News

Visit Birr Castle Demesne for a 400th Anniversary event

If visiting Birr Castle Demesne is on your bucket list, this is the summer to visit. Drawing on the history of the remarkable Parsons family who have lived at Birr Castle since 1620, this special 400th Anniversary programme includes a fascinating mix of events running throughout July, August and September. These range from family quests and challenges, special castle tours to outdoor walking guided discovery tours and a botanical art exhibition in August.

Birr Castle demesne.

Also included is Ireland’s largest tree house and adventure playground, the Giant Telescope, the stunning 120 acres of parklands and gardens with 10kms of walkways, the Demesne with over 4000 plant species, the wonderful science centre, which includes the oldest darkroom in the world and the delightful Courtyard Café for take away picnics and snack. Tickets must be pre-booked in advance. A perfect day trip from Dublin, Cork, Limerick or Galway and a chance to create some magical memories see www.birrcastle.com

Birr Castle Demesne, Playground and Science Centre is open daily 9am to 6pm. Full Safety measures in place.
General admission to Birr Castle Demesne for one family of 2 adults and 2 children (age 5 to 16 years). €26, children age 4 and under are free of charge.
There is a wide range of excellent accommodation available locally. More at visit visitoffaly.ie
For more on the region visit irelandsancienteast.com
General admission tickets can be purchased on-line birrcastle.com
Guided outdoor Discovery Tours with general admission can be purchased on-line as well as Guided Castle Tour with General Admission, terms and conditions apply.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News.

