Visit Blackpool

Blackpool is bouncing back with a new destination guide for 2021 showcasing the myriad of attractions that draw millions of families to this most popular seaside resort.

After the ups and downs of 2020, which saw much of its tourism season disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic, the resort has produced a free 92-page guide featuring an extensive programme of shows and events, as well as a vast range of hotel and guest house accommodation to suit all pockets.

The 2021 guide also celebrates two very special milestones: The 125th anniversaries of both Blackpool Pleasure Beach, one of the world’s best-known theme parks, and the Empress Ballroom, the iconic venue within the historic Winter Gardens that has provided a stage for rock stars, Prime Ministers and the elite of ballroom dancing down the years.

The Pleasure Beach birthday is marked with an eight-page pull-out within the guide, setting out how the family-owned amusement park developed from one man’s vision to become one of the best-loved and most ride-intensive amusement parks on the planet!

Other highlights within the 2021 guide include:

What’s Hot: A taste of things to come over the coming year including new hotels, £28m conference and exhibition centre, cutting-edge light installations, West End shows and a Christmas event very clearly aimed at the fans of Friends!

World-Class Events: A sneak peek at the resort’s multi-million pound events programme including some established favourites such as Pride, Armed Forces Week, Air Show Weekend, Rebellion Punk Festival, Ride the Lights, Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On and Nickelodeon’s SLIMEFEST. And there’s a promise of more special events still to be announced.

Pipsqueak’s Paradise: Take a look at Blackpool through a child’s eyes and you will find a magical world of bright lights, amazing attractions and buckets full of pure, unadulterated seaside fun.

Bring on the Light: Check out some spectacular images of Blackpool by night and take a look at plans to make the 2021 Blackpool Illuminations season brighter than ever before.

A Taste of the Good Life: Whether it’s award-winning restaurants, lavish tasting menus or good old-fashioned fish and chips eaten al fresco, the guide gives an at-a-glance look at the best places to eat and drink both on the Promenade and off the beaten track. Watch out for a special profile on the family that turned vanilla ice cream into an art form!

It’s a Dog’s Life: Man’s best friend has become everyone’s best friend during lockdown and Blackpool has come up with a guide to dog-friendly cafes, bars, and hotels to ensure that the pet pooch can come along on the family holiday.

Check Out, Check In: A must-have guide to Blackpool’s diverse accommodation ranging from a traditional guest house to luxury hotel, from budget bolthole to boutique chic – there is something to suit all tastes and pockets and all carrying the Blackpool seal of approval.

As Time Goes By: A retrospective look at Blackpool’s unique place in the history of popular tourism including a fascinating insight into the resort’s official guides over the past hundred years.

The 2021 guide also provides a wealth of information on how to get around the resort and how Blackpool makes holidaying a welcome and accessible experience for all.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “In so many ways, 2020 was a year to forget with our tourism industry facing a stop-start season and our shows, events and attractions facing repeated disruption.

“But during those difficult months, the love affair between Blackpool and our millions of loyal visitors has grown ever stronger even though, at times, we could only communicate in a virtual way.

“What we do know is that our hotels, attractions and tourism and hospitality businesses have worked incredibly hard to ensure that a trip to Blackpool is a safe and enjoyable experience.

“We pride ourselves on being the home of family entertainment and the new guide illustrates how much work has been going on behind the scenes to ensure that Blackpool is ready to put out the welcome mat as Britain returns to normal life.”