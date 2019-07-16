News

Visit California Summer Roadshow Comes to Dublin

The Visit California Summer Roadshow made its first call of the season in Dublin before going on to Glasgow and London, bringing with it typical California weather for the event.

Christina Glynn and Laura Manriquez, Visit Santa Cruz County

More than 100 agents turned up for the event at the Alex Hotel in Dublin. Road Trip Republic was the message from the 29 exhibitors and this was the theme throughout the evening.

Freddie Softley and Percy Stevens, San Francisco Travel Association

Annette Kaiser-Rott, Director of Marketing, Visit California, was on hand to inform the Irish trade of the latest products that the region has to offer, including varied and innovative cuisine available across California by Michelin-starred chefs who work on the premise that: “They don’t give a fork”!

Lisa Poppen, Visit Napa Valley; Lindsey Guinn, Visit California; and Jean Paul Zapata, Greater Palm Springs CVB

Access is always a paramount consideration when planning a holiday or business trip and Aer Lingus has flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco, which makes a trip to California an easy option for the Irish traveller.

Christine Susa, Pasadena CVB, and Katie Kirkland, Visit Tuolumne County

With glorious scenery, fabulous cuisine and excellent roads, California is the ideal destination for a road trip.

Sinead Murphy, Hertz; Brian Hynes, The Travel Corporation; and Emma McHale, Hertz

Lynda Fitzgerald, Club Travel, was the delighted winner of the prize draw, after visiting all the delegates and getting her passport stamped by each exhibitor. The prize, which is intended to encourage Road Trip Republic, included flights by Aer Lingus, car hire by Hertz, and accommodation along the route of the road trip.

Claire Doherty and Stephen Mills, Travel Department, with Kristin Skinner, American Holidays

Michaela Grey, Seaworld Parks, and Alison Sheehan, The Travel Corporation

The Hertz duo of Emma and Sinead were in ‘California here we come” mood.

