Visit California Summer Roadshow Comes to Dublin

The Visit California Summer Roadshow made its first call of the season in Dublin before going on to Glasgow and London, bringing with it typical California weather for the event.

More than 100 agents turned up for the event at the Alex Hotel in Dublin. Road Trip Republic was the message from the 29 exhibitors and this was the theme throughout the evening.

Annette Kaiser-Rott, Director of Marketing, Visit California, was on hand to inform the Irish trade of the latest products that the region has to offer, including varied and innovative cuisine available across California by Michelin-starred chefs who work on the premise that: “They don’t give a fork”!

Access is always a paramount consideration when planning a holiday or business trip and Aer Lingus has flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco, which makes a trip to California an easy option for the Irish traveller.

With glorious scenery, fabulous cuisine and excellent roads, California is the ideal destination for a road trip.

Lynda Fitzgerald, Club Travel, was the delighted winner of the prize draw, after visiting all the delegates and getting her passport stamped by each exhibitor. The prize, which is intended to encourage Road Trip Republic, included flights by Aer Lingus, car hire by Hertz, and accommodation along the route of the road trip.