Visit Finland Launches New Agent Training Portal

Visit Finland has launched a new online training portal for travel agents. The new resource is now live at finlandtravelexpert.com.

Caroline Stanton, Sales & Marketing Manager, said: “We are thrilled to be launching this fantastic new resource that will train the next generation of Finnish experts. Finland is such a beautiful country we want people to be able to learn why Finland is the happiest country in the world.”

Across Finland experience thrilling activities from husky sledging, bear watching and hiking in one of the 40 national parks or by the 188,000 lakes either under the midnight sun or awe-inspiring aurora borealis. Finland’s capital city Helsinki is a vibrant seaside city of beautiful islands, green parks, rich in culture and design.

There are four modules that agents are able to complete: ‘Introduction to Finland’ provides facts about Finland, figures, reasons to visit, how to get there, and where to stay. ‘Regions of Finland’ outlines the top things to see and do in each of the four major regions, including Helsinki, Lapland, Archipelago and Lakeland. ‘Four Seasons in Finland’ explores why Finland is a land of contrast from the midnight sun to the northern lights in the autumn and winter. ‘How to Book Finland’ provides key tour operators’ contacts, information on the Finnair Stopover programme, and further details on Visit Finland.