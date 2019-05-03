News

Visit Jersey-You Will Not be Disappointed

It’s been some years since Visit Jersey has been to Ireland to update the trade and media of everything that’s new and exciting on the island. Visit Jersey held a workshop at The Odeon, Harcourt Street with five hotels along with Visit Jersey represented at the event.

With 24 beautiful beaches, spectacular walking, unique heritage, 3 castles along with 150 restaurants and 34 attractions there is never a shortage of things to occupy the discerning tourist.

Sarah Barton from Visit Jersey explained that Jersey has an annual total of 785,000  visitors and 10,000 of these are Irish an increase of 17% year on year.

The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the second World War and Jersey expects a huge growth in visitors for events around the planned anniversary.

Fiona Kerley from the family owned Ommaroo Hotel in St. Helier told ITTN that the hotel was the German officers’ mess during the wartime  occupation of Jersey. Fiona is the fourth generation of her family to run the 82 room hotel.

The five hotels represented at the event were The Royal Yacht, Ommaroo Hotel, Morvan Hotels, The Mayfair Hotel,  Hand Picked Hotels along with Visit Jersey.

After the workshop a quiz was held to test the knowledge gained from the meetings with all the hotels and the winners were Ann Marie Durkan – Go Hop Susan Maxwell – Joe Walsh Tours Cruise, Shane Cullen – Travelbiz and Ian Bloomfield – ITTN.

 

