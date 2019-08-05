Visit Orlando Launches New Travel Trade Tools

Orlando Travel Academy graduates can take advantage of more than 50 offers ranging from 50% off select theme park tickets to $49 room rates. Visit Orlando, the official tourism association for the most visited destination in the USA, has launched new interactive sales tools and resources for travel advisors, including a re-designed Orlando Travel Academy.

The Orlando Travel Academy (orlandotravelacademy.com), the destination’s premier training tool, will provide travel advisors with quick and easy access to sales planning resources, including itineraries, a new media gallery and an all-new educational course. This enhancement will educate travel advisors on how to sell the destination, keep clients updated on the latest news, and help provide increased value for their customers’ vacation experiences. It is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese as well as a mobile-friendly version.

“We realise how essential updated travel trade tools are in helping travel advisors across the globe increase their sales,” said George Aguel, President and Chief Executive, Visit Orlando. “Our team is committed to doing everything we can to support our key stakeholders as they continue selling vacation packages to the Theme Park Capital of the World.”

On completion of the programme, Orlando Travel Academy graduates receive the designation of ‘Certified Orlando Expert’, as well as earn four continuing education credits from The Travel Institute, an organisation that provides education programmes, professional certifications and customised learning solutions for travel professionals, attractions, restaurants and more.

They can also take advantage of more than 50 ‘Orlando Travel Expert’ offers, ranging from 50% off theme park tickets and complimentary attraction tickets to discounts up to 35% off hotel rates, allowing them to take advantage of massive savings while planning their own trip to The Theme Park Capital of the World.

A few of the ‘Orlando Travel Expert’ exclusive perks include:

Hotels

Clarion Inn Lake Buena Vista: Enjoy discounted rate of $49.99 plus tax

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista: Special rates are available for $79 per night

Holiday Inn Club Vacations: Save 35% off your stay

Villas of Grand Cypress: Club Suite Accommodations for $99 plus tax and discounted golf tee time of $49.99.

Theme Parks & Attractions

SeaWorld Orlando: Take a 50% discount on admission to SeaWorld Orlando or Aquatica Orlando for the Orlando Travel Expert and one guest

LEGOLAND: Receive 50% off LEGOLAND Florida Resort & Water Park tickets

Gatorland: Enjoy complimentary general admission to Gatorland

ICON Park: Half-off admission valid for The Wheel, Orlando Sea Life Aquarium and Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

iFLY Orlando: Receive complimentary flight package for two people

More than 50 offers ranging from attractions and accommodations to arts and culture and outdoor adventure are available to Orlando Travel Academy graduates through to 31 December 2019.